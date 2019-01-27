Share:

MULTAN-Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that peace in Afghanistan is our need as peaceful Afghanistan will result in peace in Pakistan.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Qureshi disclosed that Pakistan is going to make Rs1 billion investment in Afghanistan and would soon gift a state-of-the-art hospital to Afghan brethren. He pointed out that Pakistan hosted Afghans for 17 years and never intended to middle in their internal affairs. He said that Pakistan played its role and brought Afghan Taliban and Americans on the table of talks. "Pakistan has played its role and deserves due credit," he noted.

He said that Pak-US ties are need of the hour and improvement in bilateral relations with America is a big diplomatic success. He declared that the nation would get more good news in coming days as relations would further improve in the future. He said that the Imran Khan-led government would not make any deal on national interests, adding that talks would be held with India on all issues including water. He said that it has been Pakistan's stance since the day first that peace could not be maintained through war and today the world endorsed this viewpoint.

He said that he carried out strategic tours and visited Beijing, Kabul, Iran and Russia to bring about peace in the region. He claimed that Prime Minister's Qatar visit remained highly successful. He disclosed that he was going to visit Oman on January 29 and February 3 London.

He disclosed that the Pakistan had decided to celebrate upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day in London this year. "This move is meant to awaken world's sleeping conscience on Kashmir," he revealed.

He said that the government did not show stubbornness on public accounts committee's chairmanship otherwise "we did not want to bring a NAB-tainted person as its chairman." He said that the opposition had a dual face as they wanted to be the leader of opposition in the centre and at the same they did not like the same thing in Sindh and Punjab. He said that the government had two options and first was to uphold deadlock on Chairman public accounts committee issue but it accepted opposition's demand to let the proceedings of the National Assembly continue. "I'd ask the opposition to present their viewpoint but refrain from creating rowdiness," he added. He said that if the opposition leader wants to tell his viewpoint, he should listen to the viewpoint of leader of the house too.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering in Tatypur, he said that it was unfortunate that the country remained without foreign minister for four years during previous regime. He said that a serious gap took place in ties between Pakistan and USA, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran and other regional countries. He said that he faced a lot of hardships in presenting Pakistan's viewpoint due to this situation. He said that the mutual relations with other countries are improving due to good foreign policy, He claimed that he would revive the respect of green passport in the world.