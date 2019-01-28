Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) released a laboratory test report of two frozen desserts and ice-cream companies -- Hico Ice Cream and Jalal Sons -- for the public interest here on Sunday.

According to the PFA report, eight samples of Jalal Sons products and seven samples of Hico Ice-Cream products failed to meet standards of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018 during the laboratory tests.

Following directions of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams carried out raids on different outlets and shops to remove stocks of products, which were unfit for human consumption. During the operation, the PFA teams removed more than 1,500 litres of ice-cream stocks, which were put on stall for sales.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said the provincial food authority was taking samples of ice creams and desserts as per its annual inspection schedule for 2019.

He said that people can report a complaint on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number 0800-80500 to point out food related issues. He said that all information received will be kept strictly confidential to protect privacy of informers.