SIALKOT - Punjab government is finalizing necessary arrangements to lunch a plan for the promotion and developing rose farms to produce quality roses across the province.

Punjab and other parts of the country naturally possesses a great potential for producing quality roses due to rich resource local soil provides ideal agronomic conditions for the production of flowers.

Official sources told APP here on Sunday that currently low quality roses were being cultivated and sold in domestic market as well as exported to Middle East countries.

The concept of this proposed plan was to promote floriculture and to produce high quality grafted roses for enhancing the radius of export to European countries.

Under the plan special attention would be focused on cultivating red roses keeping in view the global demand especially European countries.

Punjab Agriculture department is intended to provide general information on the opportunity for investors in the floricultural sector to develop flowers farm of roses for supply in local market. Provincial Agriculture department was extending guidance to the growers for cultivation Hybrid Tea Rose in their fields and increase income to many folds.

All possible support and information to the investors in preparing seed rose forms and enabling them to export rose flowers to European countries. The rose farm could be established near to international airport for ensuring timely export for onward destinations.

Growing flowers especially roses, is a very profitable business if done properly on commercial basis while demand of cut flowers, especially roses, is growing tremendously as people are becoming aware of the beauty of flowers as decorative items.

It is high time that business community of Sialkot should take drastic step for initiating the floriculture project in this export oriented city and hub of cottage industry and add new sector in the exports of Sialkot.

The timely action would not only help increase the export volume but also generate employment opportunities in the area. Sialkot was producing quality rice, wheat, sunflower, pulses and potato crops and fulfilling the demands of rest of the country as well as environmentally fit for the cultivation of roses.