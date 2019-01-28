Share:

Rawalpindi - The police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan have accelerated their ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and Court Absconders (CAs) while the district police managed to net 43 POs including nine most wanted and 11 CAs during last 12 days. According to police spokesman, Civil Line police arrested a PO namely Asad Jadoon, accused of a murder case registered in 2018.

Murree police rounded up Waseed and Rashid Mukhtar, two most wanted criminals. Sadiqabad police netted a PO namely Abdul Rehman, involved in a murder case.

Similarly, Saddar Baironi police conducted a raid in their jurisdiction and arrested a most wanted PO, Mubeen Ilyas. Naseerabad police held Waqas Haider while Mandra police nabbed Muhammad Saleem, wanted in murder cases.

Race Course police in their crackdown succeeded to arrest Muhammad Ismail and Sadiqabad police nabbed Ehtesham Khokhar. The raids would continue and the POs and CAs would be sent behind the bars, he added.