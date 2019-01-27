Share:

DG KHAN-The police arrested a suspect involved in sexual abuse and blackmailing children here on Sunday.

According to details, the suspect Adnan Zafar hailing from tehsil Taunsa Sharif of Dera Ghazi Khan district molested several children and made naked videos and used to blackmail the children and their families through these pornographic.

The family members of affectees have claimed that the accused Adnan Zafar had been threatening them while showing them his photograph with CM Usman Buzdar.

The police on complaint of the victim families arrested the accused who presenting his selfies with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was forcing the victim families to settle the issue.

On the other hand, CM’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gul has said that controversial picture with suspect Adnan Zafar which went viral on social media was not taken recently and the matter “is about two years old”.

He further stated that, “Often, people take selfies with the CM”.

The CM’s spokesperson said that police have lodged an FIR against the suspect by contacting the victim families and further investigation is underway.