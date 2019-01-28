Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday has said that Pakistan Railways is starting 'Clean, Green and Behave Good' campaign from 1st of next month.

Announcing the campaign here in Islamabad today, Sheikh Rasheed said under the campaign cleaning drive will be held at platforms and trees will be planted on railway stations.

He said the railway staff will behave with the commuters with exemplary courteousness and serve them with best services.

The minister said he himself will monitor the campaign which will continue till 28th of next month and will meet the commuters on platforms.

He said a complaint cell has been set up at the Ministry of Railways to improve our service and end any corruption and malpractice.

He also called upon the people to discourage such passengers who travel without tickets.