LOS ANGELES-Anne Hathaway says ‘’there is a script’’ for ‘The Princess Diaries 3’. The 36-year-old actress hasn’t starred as Princess Mia Thermopolis for more than a decade since ‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’ was released back in 2004, but Anne says the third instalment of the popular franchise is set to go ahead as both she and Julie Andrews - who plays Mia’s grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi - are on board for the project.

She said: ‘’There is a script for the third movie. There is a script. I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.’’

Tragically, the original director Garry Marshall passed away in 2016, and Anne says those involved are working to make sure the third instalment is ‘’perfect’’ before they go ahead with creating the flick.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Anne added: ‘’It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.’’

Previously, late director Garry had claimed ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ would be going ahead back in 2016 after Anne had given birth to her son Jonathan - now two, whom she has with husband Adam Shulman - but Garry passed away before the project could get underway.

He said at the time: ‘’I was with Anne Hathaway a couple weeks ago, it looks like we want to do ‘Princess Diaries 3’ in Manhattan. Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we’re going to do it.’’