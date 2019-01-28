Share:

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari faces a possible selection headache for next weekend's La Liga game against Alaves, after Sunday's comfortable 4-2 win away to Espanyol came at a price.

The game saw central defender Sergio Ramos forced off with a knee injury at half-time, while Raphael Varane was sent off late in the game for a professional foul on Espanyol's Pablo Piatti and will be suspended next weekend.

Right back Dani Carvajal also misses out after seeing his fifth yellow card of the campaign, although the club have a reliable replacement in Alvaro Odriozola.

Carvajal and Varane will be able to play in Thursday's Copa del Rey quarterfinal second leg tie away to Girona on Thursday, but Ramos has to be considered a serious doubt for both that game and the weekend.

With Jesus Vallejo still out with his fourth muscle injury of the season, Solari could be forced to play Nacho Fernandez and youngster Javi Sanchez in central defense against Alaves.

Even if Ramos is able to play, he will have to be careful as he is just one booking away from suspension, and will not want to miss Real Madrid's next game - a local derby away at city rivals Atletico Madrid.