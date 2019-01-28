Share:

Islamabad - The use of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for power generation constantly decreased during the first four months of the present government while the use of furnace oil increased.

From September to November, the SNGPL had enough RLNG in the system and despite various reminders the off-take by power division for power generation was very low, official source told The Nation. The source on the condition of anonymity said that it was the mistake of the SNGPL and they have failed to order enough fuel for the month of December which resulted in the shortage of around 3,600MW electricity. Historically the RLNG demand increases during December and January and the SNGPL was supposed to meet the demand, but they failed, he added.

According the official documents, SNGPL vide a letter written to power division in November had informed that it had enough RLNG for power generation and warned that the shortage may damage the gas company transmission and distribution system,.

That SNGPL shall have no responsibility/obligation to meet demand of power sector in case revised RLNG demand on firm basis is not advised immediately. While advising RLNG demand, it may also be ensured that the demand shall be fully utilised and any financial hit arising from non or underutilisation of RLNG shall be to the account of power division, the letter said.

The operational difficulties and financial hit, being faced by the company due to lesser off-take, was already communicated vide numerous previous letters and same was reiterated during November letter. SNGPL had ordered PLL for additional RLNG per the demand of the power division. The SNGPL has warned that less off-take of RLNG by power sector may have grave effects on the sustainability of LNG supply chain.

It is apprehended that the demand advised from your end with number of Caveat is not likely to be absorbed, per consumption trend observed in previous months, which may result in financial and operational issues. It is therefore imperative to have accurate RLNG requirements for Planning RLNG imports, it said.

The SNGPL had asked for the revised RLNG demand of not only December, 2018 but also January and February 2019 which will be enable the company to modify and place RLNG requirements to PLL accordingly, said the document.

In October against the demand of 1800 MMCFD gas the off-take was only 1045 MMCFD which was 755 mmfcd less than the demand.The revised demand of 820 MMCFD for the month of November 2018 was received on time the power division was asked to ensure the off-take to avoid financial and operational issues. But even then the off-take was less. In December the country was hit by severe power outage and an enquiry was conducted which had hold the MDs of government owned SNGPL and SSGC responsible for the crises. Eventually both the CEOs were removed from their posts. Ironically no action was taken against the officials of power division who were showing lethargy in off-take of the gas.

The letter further said that it is matter of grave concern for SNGPL since unutilized RLNG cannot be diverted to other sectors and such deviation/inconsistency in consumption by power sector is resulting in increased pressures in our transmission and distribution network due to packing of our lines at an alarming level. Further packing in our transmission and distribution network is not possible at all and in case immediate remedial actions are not taken it may lead to untoward situation and damages to our infrastructure.

It is pertinent to mention here that the use of Furnace based electricity generation in December was also increased to 930.78 GWh or 12.06 percent from 5.75 GWh or 0.08 percent in November. The total cost of the RFO based electricity during December was Rs 14.19 billion or 15.25 per unit.

On the other hand the share of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) was reduced from 17.23 percent in November to 12.06 percent in December. The energy generated from RLNG was 930.78 GWh and it was added with the cost of Rs 10.1167 per unit.

In a hearing last week, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) was also irked by the use of expensive furnace oil for power generation instead of RLNG and asked CPPA to provide the complete details of RLNG supply agreement for the power plants.