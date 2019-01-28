Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies Sunday claimed to have arrested gang said to an Afghan origin which was ‘involved’ in house robberies in Karachi.

A three-member gang, which recently conducted a robbery at a house located in Ferozabad on January 12, was arrested by area police.

After the robbery, the suspects had managed to escape while leaving a car when the police reached the site after receiving information about the robbery.”We managed to trace and arrest the gang members with the help of CCTV footages and technical basis, District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said in press conference held.

The Afghan origin gang members were arrested during a raid conducted after receiving information through Police Helpline 15 at Ferozabad area. The suspects arrested were identified as Samillah, Abdul Manan and Jumma Khan.

The police also claimed to have recovered looted valuables worth more than Rs500, 000 from their possession. The law enforcers said that the suspects also confessed their involvement in many house robberies in various parts of the city including Ferozabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Aziz Bhatti and New Town.

SSP Mahesar said that the gang members are Afghan origins and a gang is comprised on twelve members, who used SIM cards of Afghanistan and Baluchistan for the coordination, adding that they also used to hire the vehicles on rent for carrying out their operations.

SSP Mahesar further said that the suspects after barging into the house used to hold the family members hostage at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, SSP East also informed the media about the arrest of drugs supplier from Karachi.

He said that Soldier Bazaar police nabbed a suspect Anwar and recovered 11 Kg of hashish from his possession when he was trying to smuggle the drugs from Quetta to Karachi. According to police, the suspect arrested used to supply drugs in Karachi.

Separately, the provincial police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the efforts of the department and announced Rs200, 000 cash reward for the SSP Mahesar and his team for conducting successful raids.

5 suspects held

Paramilitary force Rangers on Sunday claimed to have arrested five suspects including three political workers during ongoing raids in parts of a city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the Rangers troops conducted a raid Sacchal area and arrested a suspect, namely Wasim alias Chitta who was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and was involved in various cases of target killings.

In another raid, the Rangers troops arrested four suspects during raids conducted in Malir City and Defence areas.

The suspects arrested included Mohsin, Junaid alias Commando, Irfan Khan and Rizwan who were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

According to spokesperson, the suspects, namely Rizwan and Irfan were affiliated with the MQM-L. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.