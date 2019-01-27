Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that performance of the government, so far, is poor and the rulers failed to materialise their slogans for change. “Only faces have changed not the system and after every elections, people remain unhappy.”

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq expressed these remarks while addressing a press conference here at Bahawalpur Press Club on Sunday.

The JI chief said that Pakistan People’s Party and the PML-N had come to power time and again along with a party consisted of Parvez Musharraf’s lobby. “People only eat “Roti” and for them “Roti” has been made pricey,” he regretted, adding that difficulties of the common man have been multiplied and there is no change in the political system despite the fact that the party which had made tall claims for change came into power. He claimed that Pakistani people are faced with worst inflation and the government despite getting loans of over $12 billion, the government is seeking more loans. He lamented that the party, which came to power with the slogan of change has continued the protocol culture.

He regretted that from victims of Sahiwal incident to SP Tahir Dawar and Maulana Samiul Haq, the murderers could not be arrested while the thana culture is continued with full vigour and the masses are compelled to run from the pillar to the post for justice. He pointed out that statements of the PTI ministers is the reason behind the prevailing bitterness in the political atmosphere and until this situation in assemblies is remedied, the process of legislation could not be initiated.

“Implementation of the ideology of Pakistan and Islamic system are the key to the country’s sovereignty, integrity and prosperity,” he asserted, adding that people who had given money for payment of first salary to employees of fledgling Pakistan are still deprived of their rights.

He said that Pakistan owes a lot to Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi and restoration of the provincial status of Bahawalpur is the right of this area. “Successive governments had promised restoration of the provincial status of Bahawalpur but all the politicians made false promises as they forgot their words after coming to power,” the JI chief criticised, adding that humanity in Cholistan is being disgraced as people in Cholistan are deprived of even basic facilities like water and health. He asked the rulers to visit Cholistan and Thar to see how difficult it is to spend life.

He said that on February 5, Jamaat-e-Islami will stand with people of Kashmir from Karachi to Chitral. Later, President Press Club Bahawalpur Naseer Ahmad Nasir and newly-elected officebearers presented a shield to Sirajul Haq.