KARACHI - Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday lashed out at the Sindh government for providing save escape routes to those who laundered Pakistan’s millions of rupees.

Naqvi expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with PTI Karachi chief Khurram Sherzaman at Insaf House here on Sunday. Secretary Information PTI Karachi Adil Ansari was also present on the occasion.

“Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) is being run by thieves. Without SBCA permission, no building in Karachi can be established,” Naqvi alleged.

He asked who had given the permission to build such a large number of wedding halls and illegal constructions in the city and added that there was no mention of demolishing 500 marriage halls in the court order.

The PTI leader also appealed to Justice Gulzar to take action against those who manipulated the court order.

He said that PPP Minister Saeed Ghani had also threatened to tender resignation if he was forced to order demolishing such structures. “I am telling Saeed Ghani and Mayor Waseem Akhtar to resign if they really dare to resign over this issue,” he concluded.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi further told the media men that former President Asif Ali Zardari’s corruption had been revealed by JIT. A lot of restlessness was experienced in the business circles a day before as SBCA issued notices to demolish the marriage halls.

The thieves, robbers and looters who are part of the mafia and had sent billions abroad to their leaders were now putting all burden on the businessmen, he added and alleged that Iftikhar Qaim Khani is hatching conspiracy against peaceful Karachi.

He said that Supreme Court has issued orders mentioned that all the relevant institutions would be contacted and the city will be restored to its past position. He said in past police stations of the city were given on contract and now the institutions were facing the same situation.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sherzaman stated that the political people that caused destruction of city are showing sympathy and acting innocent. Chief Justice should arrest the people responsible for destruction of the city. Contrary to the statements of Local Government Minister, there are no such instructions in Supreme Court’s orders, he added.

Further accusing Sindh government; he said that provincial rulers were responsible for destruction of Karachi while the judiciary is making the right decisions but being falsely portrayed. We appeal to Justice Gulzar to kindly act against those who took wrong benefit of his orders.