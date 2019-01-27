Share:

NEW YORK:- Sharon Osbourne thinks she might have Tourette syndrome. The 66-year-old television host is known for not holding back when it comes to her explosive rants, but she’s now claimed her comments could be blamed on Tourette’s - a neurological disorder characterised by repetitive, involuntary movements and vocalisations called tics. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, she said: ‘’I unfortunately react in the moment and I do try to take a deep breath, count to 10, but I never can quite do that successfully. A little thing will fly out of my mouth and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I think before I did that? Why did I do that?’ ‘I should bite myself or something. Sometimes I think I have Tourette’s without too much swearing. I do.’