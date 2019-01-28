Share:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday assured locals in North Waziristan that the shops destroyed during Operation Zarb-e-Azb will be handed over to their "rightful owners" soon.

Journalists and anchorpersons from national and international media visited Miran Shah and Ghulam Khan Border Terminal on Sunday along with DG ISPR and interacted with local people.

The DG ISPR had a face-to-face conversation with locals regarding their issues during the visit. Some of the locals stated that their shops which were destroyed in the operation were to be reconstructed and handed to them but were being allotted to others through a “fake database”.

DG ISPR, however, assured the locals, “You will have the shops before my next visit.”

When locals said that it should be ensured that a fake database is not released, Major General Ghafoor asked whether there had been progress on the matter from the first time they had visited Islamabad. The locals agreed that there had been progress but raised concerns that reports are emerging regarding a fake database.

DG ISPR responded, “This is why you, the local administration and owners have been included and lists will be scrutinised to make sure that those who have made fake claims are not given the stores and only rightful owners are.”