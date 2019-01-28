Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML)-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has appreciated US decision for withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan in 18 months.

“If the US has decided to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan for the restoration of peace in the region, this is a welcome step and must be appreciated at the world level”, he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said that it was essential for peace in the region that all stakeholders should come to an amicable settlement of the disputes.

“Following a briefing to the Pakistani delegation by the then US diplomat for Afghanistan David Kingham some five years ago, I had advised that US has no other option than holding peace talks with the Taliban. And, during peace negotiations with the Taliban, the US should not only listen to their demands but also accept them for sake of establishing peace”, he observed, adding, that it was good to see that after passage of five years, the US was not only holding negotiations with the Taliban, it was also accepting their demands.

Regretting that the US did not acknowledge the sacrifices Pakistan had offered in the US war on terror, Shujaat said that it was time that the US should recognise Pakistan’s role in eliminating terrorism.

He also appreciated the Army leadership particularly COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa who had adopted wise strategy to establish peace in the region.

“We salute the Pakistan Army for paving the way for peace in the region particularly in Pakistan and Afghanistan”, he stated.

SHERPAO WELCOMES

US-TALIBAN TALKS

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday cautiously welcomed the progress in the peace talks between the Taliban and the US, saying it would help bring stability to the war-torn country.

In a statement issued from Watan Kor, he said the US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad should take the Afghan government into confidence about the progress made so far as it was one of the main stakeholders.

However, he cautioned all the stakeholders against taking credit for the nascent peace initiative. He said all the stakeholders should move forward cautiously to take the peace initiative to its logical end.

Aftab Sherpao said that all sides must avoid issuing unnecessary statements at this crucial stage as it could jeopardise the peace talks which would be detrimental to regional peace and security.

The QWP leader said peace in Afghanistan would help bring stability to the region particularly Pakistan.

He said that Pakhtuns on both sides of the Durand Line had suffered in the last 40 years due to bloodshed in this region; therefore, there was a dire need to make strenuous efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the people by restoring peace.

Appreciating the role played by the Pakistani establishment to help bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, he said that Islamabad should continue to support the ongoing peace initiative so that it could yield positive results. Reiterating his party’s longstanding stance on peace efforts in Afghanistan, he said that the QWP prayed for the success of the parleys and would spare no effort to bring an end to the miseries of the Afghans.