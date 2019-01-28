Share:

Renowned singer Abrarul Haq on Monday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to present a cheque of Rs1mn as donation for the dams fund on the behalf of ‘Sahara for Life Trust.”

Taking to PM Imran Khan, Sahara for Life Trust Chairman Abrarul Haq said that this was a small contribution for a great cause and added that construction of new dams were imperative for Pakistan.

Later in the day, advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also met with PM Imran khan and presented a cheque of Rs2.15mn on the behalf of lawyers’ community.

Earlier, the Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Television Arshad Khan, on January 24, had presented a cheque amounting rupees eight million on behalf of the PTV employees to Prime Minister Imran Khan for dam fund.

The MD PTV presented cheque to the PM after attending a meeting over reforms in Pakistan Television in the federal capital.