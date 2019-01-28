Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza is yet to appoint a full-time Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) despite a lapse of almost a year, when Akhtar Ganjera retired last year in February.

The previous government appointed first Amer Ali Ahmed for almost two months as acting DG, then Arif Ibrahim was appointed for around three months and after Dr Fahmida sworn-in as IPC Minister, she appointed Khaqan Babar as acting DG. But for the last four months, the PSB affairs come to a standstill.

The PSB top brass has promised to take strict action on The Nation story, which was filed some 10 days back and even security agencies sought report from the PSB and they visited the complex to collect the data, but nothing on ground was done. Is PSB top brass waiting for any untoward incident to take action? The high-profile dignitaries, ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries pay regular visit to the complex and if something bad happens, who will be held responsible?

The reliable sources in the IPC Ministry and PSB on condition of anonymity have confirmed to The Nation that the IPC Minister was kept under dark by the PSB mafia about the actual ground situation, but after a story appeared in The Nation and on tremendous pressure from the PM House and security agencies took notice, Dr Fahmida sought report from the PSB top brass and she was seriously concerned about the happenings in the PSB. There are a lot of complaints that strangers were brought from Chakwal, who were fully facilitated and entertained by the PSB staff.

When this scribe contacted Director Media M Azam Dar about the strangers being facilitated and why the DDG Administration didn’t take notice of the situation, he replied: “It is true as I also warned the staff of dire consequences, but they never paid any heed. I can only warn them but can’t take action, as it is beyond my powers.

“As far as action against the illegal occupants is concerned, yes it is true that the security agencies people came and we informed them about the illegal occupants, who have been residing in the complex. They are now collecting data while the minister was also informed about the entire situation,” he added.

About Liaqat Gymnasium inquiry report, Azam said: “As soon as the findings are completed, the minister will be presented the report, while inquires on Jinnah Stadium, Roshan Khan Complex renovation, whitewash, Allam Iqbal Hostel kitchen and building renovation/maintenance are also under process.”

The sources inside IPC Ministry confirmed to The Nation that the minister had decided to appoint a qualified acting DG to run the PSB affairs smoothly and was all set to issue a notification in this regard but on the interference of Prime Minister’s Principle Secretary Muhammad Azam, who is backing recently-retired IPC secretary Jameel Ahmed to take over the reins of the PSB as full-time DG, the minister was left with no option but to delay the appointment of the right person.

Interestingly, Jameel Ahmed is the same person, who kept on sitting on a number of important files, including PHF’s request of releasing grant for the Pro Hockey League, due to which Pakistan had to face FIH suspension. It is IPC Minister’s national and moral duty to take action on what is going right under her nose and appoint a full-time DG to ensure smooth functioning of the PSB and federations must take sigh of relief. For the last year, they are running from post to pillar to get the meager annual grants from the PSB to run day-to-day affairs.

The mega international events are round the corner and the PSB is not in mood to start the camps. Pakistan is badly suffering at international arena due to non-serious attitude of IPC Ministry. Dr Fahmida wants to help them so she must act or bring the entire matter into the notice of the PM, as it is already too late and any further delay will baldy hamper Pakistani athletes’ chances in international events.