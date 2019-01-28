Share:

Sharjeel Ahmed

Every development has its cost that usually befalls on environment and society. The industrial revolution and technological innovations of the 20th century gave utmost blues to the ecological structure all over the world, causing draughts, floods, tsunamis and ailments. This forced the economists and environmentalists to look for less hazardous means of development. It was the time when the term ‘Sustainable Development’ came to limelight.

We interviewed the veteran social entrepreneur Mr Omer Aftab about the future of development and sustainability in Pakistan.

Q: What is sustainable development?

Omer Aftab: Sustainable development refers to satisfy the needs of present without sacrificing the prospects of future, creating the right balance among economic growth, environmental protection and social well-being. These three things combine to ensure sustainable development. Merely building more industries and increasing per capita income do not lead towards real and long-term progress. You have to address certain ecological and societal problems as well in a bid to make the development sustain longer.

When it comes to sustainable development, there are three levels of sustainability including environmental sustainability, social sustainability and economic sustainability. The environment sustainability demands to prevent the nature from being exploited as inexhaustible source of resources. The environmental conservation includes renewable energies, water saving and growing more forests. At the societal level, the sustainability refers to improve the quality of life, healthcare and educational facilities. A rather new narrative of social sustainability makes gender equality also a requisite of development.

Q: What are the overall sustainable development challenges currently being faced by Pakistan?

Omer Aftab: In Pakistan, development has badly ruined the environment. This is evident from the massive deforestation during last two decades. Due to deforestation, the mercury is rising every year, rains are scarce and water table is decreasing rapidly. The rise of the middle class have triggered population explosion and massive carbon emissions via automobiles. The consequences are alarming. We are busy in building new housing colonies to cater the ballooning urbanization but we are oblivious to the hazards this kind of development will incur for the future generations.

Q: What can we do to ensure sustainable development?

Omer Aftab: First of all we need to hamper the population growth. I really appreciate the recent initiative by the former chief justice of Pakistan in this regard. At the speed we are multiplying, we will exhaust majority of the available resources in next twenty years and then the future generations will be fighting for food and water. The second step is to improve the overall quality of life. The basic amenities like food, shelter, employment, healthcare and clothing should be available to all.

I must say that gender disparity and violation of women rights are among the major hindrances in the way of sustainable development. We are averse to include half of the population to the mainstream. How can we expect sustainability?

Q: What can sustainable development do for us?

Omer Aftab: Many of the challenges and hazards currently being faced by the humankind like water scarcity, climate change, hunger and inequality can only be fixed by promoting sustainable development. We can enjoy a clean environment, breath in a fresh air, feed every mouth, cater every need and live longer. The current pace of development is based on Us vs Future Generations model as we are preying on their resources. This model needs to be like Us as well as Future Generations.

Q: What should be our sustainable development goals?

Omer Aftab: We must focus on eradicating poverty and hunger and providing a healthy lifestyle to our people. This can be done if our businesses realize their responsibility towards the society. As part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), the businesses must invest into the social development such as the provision of educational and healthcare amenities to more and more people. There should be universal access to the services like water, sanitation and sustainable energy. Education needs to be made the primary focus by the governments and public alike. Small and autonomous administrative units need to be built up in order to hamper urbanizations. All genders should be allowed and supported to equally participate in the mainstream.

Omer Aftab is a distinguished Pakistani social entrepreneur, an accomplished advocacy professional, a veteran behavior change practitioner, a successful communal reformer, an adept branding specialist, an eminent campaign strategist, PR expert and industrialist with his career expanding over 29 years.