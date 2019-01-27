LONDON-Mollie King insists there was ‘’no drama’’ in her split from Stuart Broad. The former Saturdays singer recently split from the English cricketer after a whirlwind romance which lasted just five months, but Mollie says there’s no scandalous reason behind their break-up, as they were simply just too busy to make enough time for one another.

She said: ‘’There’s no drama. He’s a lovely guy but our schedules made it hard to see each other.’’

Previously, the 31-year-old singer and radio presenter had an on-off romance with model David Gandy - who is now married and has a baby daughter who was born last November - for five years until they officially called it quits in 2016, and Mollie says they’re no longer in touch.

She added: ‘’David and I are quite different people. You can really love somebody but still have it not work. I give a relationship everything. I don’t want to look back in a year and ask, ‘Should we have had one more try?’ We’re not in touch. It was so, so long ago. A different lifetime.’’

And while she’s currently single, Mollie - who now presents the BBC Radio 1 Weekend Breakfast Show with Matt Edmondson - has also ruled out a romance with her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner AJ Pritchard, whom she was heavily linked to during her time on the show in 2017.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, she said: ‘’Because we were both single, people assumed there would be a romance. He was brilliant with me because my confidence was so low. He helped me get back on my feet. But more than that? No.’’

 

 