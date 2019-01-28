Share:

Islamabad - The third edition of the three-day Coke Food and Music Festival 2019 concluded here in the federal capital, on Sunday.

The festival that commenced in Islamabad on January 24 aimed to bring back the fusion with some exciting elements and cultural inspirations ranging from traditional cuisines, eateries containing the modern inspired music. Famous artists and bands including Quadrum, Elizabeth Rai, Josh, Gohar Mumtaz, Asim Azhar, Jawad Ahmad, Sahir Ali Bagga, Bilal Khan, Sarmad Qadeer, Sahara UK and Waqar Ehsan enthralled the audience with their performances during three-day festival. The festival was a true fusion of food and music. The stalls of numerous eateries that served local as well as continental cuisines were also set up at the premises of the festival.

The festival offered a diverse panel of culinary talents which consisted of local chefs who offered a specialized menu for the festival with discounted meals. The annual food festival has become one of Pakistan’s largest festivals, bringing together restaurateurs, home based chefs and avid food lovers from all over Pakistan. The food festival featured a lot of food from restaurants and eateries from the capital as well as other cities of the country.