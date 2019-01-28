Share:

ISLAMABAD - The traders of the capital city have expressed their resentment over issuance of tax notices to them for the signboards.

They said that FBR, CDA, MCI, local administration, police and other relevant government departments should cooperate with the trader community in resolving key issues of traders in order to create conducive environment for business activities. Ahmed Hassan Mughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to refrain from issuing signboard tax notices to the traders as this practice is creating concerns amongst the trading community. He was addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, Karachi Company, G-9 Markaz Islamabad that visited ICCI in the leadership of President Raja Javed Khan. Raj Abbasi, Patron-in-Chief, Awwal Khan Khalid Secretary General, TWA G-9 Markaz and others were in the delegation. Malik Rab Nawaz President TWA Jinnah Super Market, Yousaf Rajput All TWA Blue Area, Ch. Zahid Rafiq Secretary General Islamabad Estate Agents Association and representatives of various local markets were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed Hassan Mughal said that Capital Development Authority in the past had agreed with ICCI to charge signboard tax at Rs60 per square yard but never implemented it. He stressed that CDA should receive signboard tax at the agreed rate or negotiate this issue with ICCI to find out its consensus solution. He said that MCI was also issuing notices of heavy taxes to traders and urged that before taking such measures, ICCI should be fully taken on board to save traders from unnecessary problems. Rifat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President ICCI stressed upon the CDA and MCI to focus on repair and maintenance of roads and footpaths and provision of other facilities like car parking, filtration plants, toilets and street lights in around 105 markets of Islamabad including G-9 Markaz to facilitate the growth of business activities. They assured that ICCI would cooperate with TWA G-9 Markaz Islamabad in resolving their key issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Javed Khan President and Awwal Khan Khalil General Secretary, Traders Welfare Association, Karachi Company, G-9 Markaz Islamabad highlighted key issues of their market. They said that G-9 Markaz was one of the largest commercial centres of Islamabad, but was facing many problems due to lack of attention from Capital Development Authority. They said that tough conditions for business were creating problems in promoting trade and urged that FBR, Capital Development Authority, MCI, Local Administration, Police and other relevant government departments should cooperate in resolving key issues of traders in order to create conducive environment for business activities. They assured that TWA G-9 Markaz Islamabad would fully support ICCI in its endeavours aimed at addressing problems of business community.