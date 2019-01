Share:

QUETTA - At least two coalminers died when a trolley hit them inside a coalmine in Duki area of Loralai district on Sunday. According to Levies sources, a trolley hit them as they were working inside the coalmine which caused their death. The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far. Levies force registered a case.