Islamabad - Many residential sectors have been stalled for years, including parts of I-11, I-12, I-15, Park Enclave II and the Kuri Model Village. But no serious effort has been made by the civic agency to resolve the matter. There is also a need for the development of other sectors such as F-12 and G-12. Talking to APP, allottee of sector I-15, Shakir Azeem said that CDA has not been paying due attention to the stalled sectors which were launched years ago adding that we are still hoping to build a house at my plot that was allotted to me in this sector. Apart from the ‘I’ series, the other sectors meant for relatively upper class such as E-12 (stalled from 1989), C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16, D-13, E-13, F-13, H-16, Kuri Model Village and Park Enclave II are also stalled, mainly because of pending built-up property cases. When contacted, CDA Official said that efforts were being made to start the development of new sectors. He said the issue of stalled sectors was decades-old and complicated.

The Official said that CDA had presented the development plan of 2018-19 and focus had been given to acquisition of land, development of stalled sectors where development was pending since many years, construction of land fill site, road infrastructure and other projects of public welfare.

During the budget, funds amounting to Rs 3,000 million have been allocated for the acquisition of land and payment of built up property, he added.