ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Veteran’s Yellow thrashed Movers Veteran’s 9-1 in the inaugural match of the Dr Essa Lab Veteran’s Hockey League 2019 at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr MA Shah Hockey Academy, Karachi on Sunday. In the first match of the day, star-studded Pakistan Veteran’s Yellow taught a hockey lesson to Movers Veteran’s, as M Yousaf scored four goals, Deputy Commissioner South Islahuddin Ahmed slammed in three and Islahuddin Siddiqui, Safdar Abbas and Kamran Ashraf hit one goal apiece. Mehmood Ahmed scored the consolation goal for Movers Veteran. In the second match of the day, Tigers Veterans beat Dolphins Veterans 1-0. Dilawar Bhatti scored the winner in the 30th minute. Commissioner Karachi Iftekhar Shalwani was the chief guest and he appreciated the facilities in academy and efforts of academy for the promotion of the national game.–Staff Reporter