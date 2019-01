Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the visa policy announced by the government will prove to be a milestone in promotion of tourism in the country.

Reported by Radio Pakistan, he was talking to MNAs belonging to Malakand Division in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said special emphasis is being given to promotion of tourism keeping in view the potential of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan said that flights to Malaysia from Peshawar will soon be started in order to facilitate the Pakistani people working there.