Islamabad - Lake View Park, the capital’s most popular picnic spot, is welcoming visitors coming from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with heaps of garbage and is presenting a gloomy picture due to negligence of the concerned authorities.

The park management is fleecing money from the visitors in terms of expensive tickets for parking, children’s play area and various rides against the spirit of a public park which is meant for providing free of cost recreational facilities to the general public.

“I visited Lake View Park with my family during the weekend and was shocked to see dustbins overflowing with garbage and some were turned upside down with all the garbage scattered on the green area.

The gloomy picture of the park reflected that no one has paid attention on the cleanliness of the park since many days”, Shagufta Nisar, a visitor said.

Another visitor, Saad Rafique said, Lake View Park has a lot of potential and entertainment options for different age groups of people especially children.

It has a children’s play area, swings, lake, bird’s aviary and many things to offer to the visitors but only lack cleanliness.

The authorities must pay attention toward maintaining cleanliness in the park to enhance its beauty and attraction for the visitors of both the cities that have already less recreational places to visit, he said.

“Not only is the lack of cleanliness causing inconvenience to the visitors but also the high entry charges and charges of swings and food”, Sumaria Nazir, another visitor said.

She said the concerned authority must take measures to keep this park clean and public friendly by ensuring proper garbage collection, keeping check on the prices of food items available there and withdrawing entrance charges.

When contacted the officials of Capital Development Authority said that CDA was not responsible to ensure cleanliness in the park but the concerned Area Inspector and his team would deal with the issue.