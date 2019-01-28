Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that welfare of economically deprived segments of society is among top priorities of PTI Government.

He was talking with Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi in Lahore.

He said project of Shelter Homes is an example in this regard as Government will setup Panaahgahs (shelter homes) at district level. He said that lands are being identified on priority basis.

Chief Minister appreciated the key role being played by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for helping out poor, needy and deprived segments of society as it is providing free medical care facilities to deserving people.