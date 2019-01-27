Share:

ISLAMABAD-Facebook-owned WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature update for its Android beta version making it much easier for users to manage media (Photos, Videos) on the platform.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the app has got support for a new ‘Show in chat’ shortcut which allows users to quickly see media directly in the chat and a new ‘rotate’ feature which enables users to rotate images without leaving WhatsApp, Khaleej Times reported.

The ‘show in chat’ option also lets users trace the chat as to where the image was originally shared. The ‘set as’ option will let users choose if they want to set it as a group icon, wallpaper or as their profile photo.

As reported earlier, WhatsApp is also working on a fingerprint authentication feature to protect its users’ chats from being seen by others.

The fingerprint authentication feature will be available within the app under a new section. Once you enable the fingerprint feature, your WhatsApp account will be completely protected from others to be seen.

This feature would be available in future for any Android user (and later for iOS users too) having Android Marshmallow and newer operating systems and a fingerprint sensor.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on another feature that will allow its users to mute a chat directly from the notification centre.