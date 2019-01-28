Share:

Rawalpindi - A Three-day “Professional Development workshop for Faculty” organized by Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC) concluded held here at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU). It was a specially devised program aimed at adapting and developing professional skills of the faculty members of different departments. Members of the group got extra opportunities to improve their skills, establish new professional contacts and adapt to the university’s academic life. In the workshop the Resource persons shared their invaluable knowledge and experience with the mid-career faculty of FJWU. Professional development workshop provided academic staff/faculty with opportunities to support, reflect on and enhanced their work and career development. Addressing the concluding session, VC FJWU, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir talked about academic supervision and publishing research. She asked the participants to become better supervisors, update the knowledge through scientific literature and lectures and give the students better availability/accessibility, seek access to latest research/publication and advancements, be a better manager to understand students’ background and needs.

Professional development is the process of improving staff skills and competencies needed to produce outstanding educational results for the students. Faculty development programs and resources are envisioned to educating faculty in effective teaching techniques and in establishing a faculty learning community across disciplines. Dr Irum Gul talked about Stress Management and said everyone suffers from stress at different level. No one is immune to it. Sometimes stress levels are higher and sometimes they are considerably lower.

If we can learn to control it, then we will probably have a better chance at succeeding. Be aware of the symptoms of stress, identify the source of your stress and choose a strategy to control your stress. Knowing how to control stress will improve the quality of your life as a learner, parent/family member or worker. The Faculty of various departments attended the workshop and the resource persons included Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Dr Sarwet Rasul Associate Professor/Chairperson Department English, Dr Maryam Rab, Dr Aneela Maqsood (Head Dept. BHS), Director , Dr Shaheena Ayub Bhatti and Dr Irum Gul. At the end Director, Dr Shaheena Ayub Bhatti and Dr Uzma Qureshi presented souvenirs to faculty members who attended the workshop.