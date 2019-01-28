Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Sunday said that there was immense potential in cement industry in the country due to the government’s mega housing projects. She stated this during her visit to a Cement Factory in Dera Ghazi Khan to observe carbon emission control systems. The Minister said that government would not compromise on sustainability initiatives for the protection of environment. Earlier, the officials of Cement Factory warmly welcomed the minister and briefed about carbon emissions control mechanism. During her visit, the minister also inaugurated a tree plantation drive in Dera Ghazi Khan. She said that initial response to government’s tree plantation drive ‘Plant 4 Pakistan’ was phenomenal.The minister said that people from all walks of life participated in the first phase of the tree-plantation drive and more trees were planted than the government’s target.

She said the country was facing environmental degradation, decreasing space of forests, pollution and other issues due to injudicious use of natural resources.

Zartaj Gul said federal government had started working on different projects to improve and conserve natural resources, including ten billion tree tsunami drive to overcome water and air pollution.