Rawalpindi-A 13-year-old orphan boy was sexually assaulted by two men in Baghwal Mehar Khan, in the precincts of Police Station Gujar Khan, informed sources on Monday.

Police registered a case against the two accused on complaint of uncle of the victim boy and started conducting raids to arrest them, they added.

According to sources, Muhammad Ilyas appeared before the officials of Police Station Jatli and lodged a complaint stating he is a rickshaw driver and his nephew is living with him after death of his father.

He added his nephew was playing outside his house when two men namely Muhammad Nazir and Muhammad Rehan arrived there on a motorcycle. He alleged the duo picked up his nephew on motorcycle and brought him in nearby fields where they both sodmized him.

After committing crime, the duo managed to escape from the scene. The applicant asked police to register case against the accused and to arrest them. Taking action, police filed a case against them under section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code and began investigation with no arrest so far, sources added.

A senior police officer told media that police have launched manhunt for the fleeing rapists and would arrest them soon.

Meanwhile, police held an accused on charges of raping a five-year-old girl in limits of PS Ratta Amral, informed a police spokesman.

According to him, police arrested the accused namely Safdar who had raped a five-year-old girl in his house.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation was on, he said. He informed Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Rai Mazhar also visited the house of victim girl and met with her family members.

During meeting, SP expressed his deep sorrow over the occurrence of incident and assured the parents of girl of bringing the accused to the book as per law.

“We will not tolerate occurrence of such inhuman incidents and will get the accused punished as per law of land,” said Rai Mazhar.