FAISALABAD - The education department served explanation notices to 17 teachers including Headmistress of Government Girls High School Malikpur.

According to official sources, Chief Executive Officer (CEO),District Education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmed Syan on Monday paid surprise visit to the school and found 17 teachers including Headmistress come late on their duty. Upon it the CEO issued explanation notices on the spot.

The CEO also inspected science laboratory and expressed his displeasure over indiscipline and sought reply in this regard.