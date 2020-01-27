Share:

FAISALABAD-The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) provided electricity to 336 villages with an estimated cost of Rs360 million in Fesco region. The facility was provided in districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali during current fiscal year, said Project Director Construction Ejaz Ahmed here Monday. He said that FESCO was striving hard to improve its distribution system, provision of electricity to new colonies & villages, up-gradation of feeders and grid stations.

Fesco provided electricity to 114 villages in Faisalabad with total cost of Rs.108.233 million, 121 villages in Jhang with cost of Rs.135.057 million, 76 villages in Sargodha with cost of Rs.82.859 million and 25 villages in Mianwali with cost of Rs.34.201 million. Meanwhile, the FESCO issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Barnala, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Darul Ehsan, Zeeshan Textile, Sultan Nagar, Scarp-1, Scarp-2, Parco, Canal, Sandal, Kamal and Noor Waly feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. while all feeders of 132-KV Chiniot Road, Agri University and Small Industrial Estate grid stations will also observe 15-20 megawatt load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (January 28).

Similarly, 40 megawatt electricity supply will remain suspended from all feeders of 132-KV Kamal Pur, Lalian, Chenab Nagar, Barana, Chiniot Industrial, Kurana Hill, Sargodha-II and Chak No.126-SB grid stations from 8:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m on January 28.

SALE POINTS: The district administration has increased the number of wheat flour sale points from 14 to 27 in the district.

A spokesman of the local administration said on Monday that 22 sale points were established in the city areas, whereas, the remaining points are working in rural sides.

He said that 10 kg flour bag is available at these sales points at the rate of Rs 400, whereas price of 20 kg flour bag is Rs 800.

On other hand, District Food Controller Ali Imran said that there was no shortage of wheat flour as food department had ample stock of flour bags.

He said that flour bags were being distributed among general public on government rates, whereas, price of wheat flour was also being monitored strictly in open market in order to provide maximum relief to common man.