ISLAMABAD - The laying of gas pipeline from discoveries in Badin IV South Block has been completed which will help adding 25 mmcfd gas to system from today (Wednesday).

The pressure testing to check leakage is underway which will be completed on January 28, 2020, said official spokesman of the Petroleum Division (Ministry of Energy). Gas transmission from discoveries in Badin IV South Block gas field would add 25mmcfd into the system.

Spokesperson says that Sindh government issued right-of-way (RoW) to Sui Southern Gas Company in the mid of December, 2019 for three wells i.e Ayesha, Aminah, and Ayesha North which had been hampered due to non-issuance of right-of-way (RoW) from provincial government for transmission of gas from Badin IV South gas field. Aysha-01, of Badin-IV South was drilled in December 2013 and Aminah-01 of Badin-IV South was drilled in January 2016. Both Aysha-o1 and Aminah-01 Blocks each has a potential of 40 billion cubic feet of gas. Ayesha North-01, of Badin-IV South was drilled in March 2016 and has a resource potential of 20 BCF.

Work to add 70mmcfd in SSGC system and take LNG supplies of up to 1300mmcfd for SNGPL was delayed because of the delay in the provision of Right of Way by the provincial government of Sindh. Since both the projects required Right of Ways (ROWs) by Government of Sindh therefore the federal government starting pursuing the province since summer 2019 but ROWs were not provided. In early December 2019 one ROW was provided and the government work was started at the same time. Now it is hoped that 70 MMCFD is likely to be added to the SSGC system by shortly.

The trunk transmission gas pipeline has been laid by SSGC and its pressure testing to check leakage is underway which will be completed on today (Wednesday) which would add 25mmcfd into the system. It will improve the gas supply of SSGC and also plug the gas supply and demand gap. It is pertinent to mention here that SSGC had a shortfall of 95 mmcfd during December 2019 and against demand of 1250 MMCFD, SSGCL supplied 1155 MMCFD gas previous December.