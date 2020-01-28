Share:

LAHORE - Bangladeshi sports journalists on Monday praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for providing security to visiting Bangladesh cricket team and hosting the T20I series in a professional manner. A ten-member media team had arrived with Bangladesh team for the three-match T20I series in Lahore. They watched cricket and interacted with people during their five-day visit. While talking at the Gaddafi Stadium, the journalists admitted that they have received love from the people of Pakistan and now their fears of visiting Lahore have removed. Mahmudur Rahman of DBC News said: “We found unprecedented security wall during the visit in Lahore. Pakistan is very safe for cricket and tourism. Not only Mushfiqur Raheem, but all the other major cricketing nations, including South Africa, England and Australia, should come and play here.” Humayun Kabir Rose of Somoy TV said: “I was pleased to find that the people of Pakistan are caring and accommodating. I am happy to be a part of the contingent that brought back cricket to Pakistan.” Nayir Iqbal of Pothom Alo said: “I felt very safe in Lahore and moved around without any fear. I have told my colleagues in Dhaka that Lahore is one of the safest cities in the world.”