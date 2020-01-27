Share:

LOS ANGELES-Billie Eilish enjoyed a record-breaking night at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 18-year-old star - who released her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, in 2019 - had an evening to remember at the Staples Center, where she won five prizes in total, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Billie - who has surpassed Taylor Swift as the youngest person ever to win the Album of the Year accolade - told the star-studded crowd: ‘’I joke around a lot at these things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful.’’

During the ceremony, Billie also paid tribute to the other artists in the room, as well as her friends and family for guiding her towards stardom.

The teenage star said: ‘’I only want to say that I’m grateful, and I’m so honoured to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core.

‘’I grew up watching all of you. Thank you to my team, my mom, my dad, my best friends ... for keeping me alive to this day.’’

On the record-breaking night, Billie also became the first person to win all of the so-called big four categories - Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year - since Christopher Cross in 1981.

Finneas O’Connell, Billie’s brother, also picked up the Producer of the Year gong for his work on her debut album. Speaking on stage, Finneas explained: ‘’We didn’t make this album to win a Grammy.