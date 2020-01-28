Share:

Chinese authorities earlier stated that the number of registered cases of the new coronavirus across the entire nation had increased to 4,515, and placed the current death toll at 106.

China has all the necessary means and resources to fight the new coronavirus, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi said on Tuesday during a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.

Similarly, Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said that China has both experience and a powerful scientific and technology sector, which has been built over 70 years to win this war against the epidemic.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of foreign embassies in Beijing, the minister thanked all countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on behalf of China for understanding and supporting the measures taken in connection with the outbreak of a new type of coronavirus.

He added that, when faced with a very serious epidemiological situation, the Chinese government took tougher, more effective measures that any other country could have implemented.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first reported in Wuhan in early January and has since been confirmed by China and the World Health Organisation to be a new strain of the coronavirus, currently labelled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus. The symptoms of the new coronavirus are typical of the common cold or flu: fever, coughing, sneezing, and difficulty breathing.

2019-nCoV has been detected in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Australia, France, Germany, Canada, and the United States, prompting special screenings for passengers coming from Asia at airports around the globe.