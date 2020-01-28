Share:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Pakistan, Gen Nadeem Raza , met with Saudi King Salman in KSA on Tuesday.

They reviewed the close relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, especially in the military field during the meeting in Riyadh. “During the meeting, they reviewed prospects of military cooperation and ways to support and enhance them,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. Furthermore, matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

Earlier, Gen Raza, on Monday, also met with Saudi Chief of General Staff Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili. Senior military officials from the two countries were are also present in the meeting and both sides hold delegation level talks.

On Nov. 21, 2019, Gen. Raza was appointed the new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan Army.