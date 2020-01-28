PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar here on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch ‘Kafalat Programme’, under which Rs2000 per month stipend would be paid to the registered women through a digital payment system based on transparent mechanism.
Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating biometric system for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)’s beneficiaries at Bank Al-Falah, Dr Sania announced that the PM would inaugurate the ambitious Kafalat Programme on January 31 for socio-economic empowerment of poor women. She said procurement process of this system has been completed in the last 10 months after hectic work, adding that the stipend to beneficiaries would be provided through branches of the Habib Bank and Bank Al-Falah.
Nishtar informed that beneficiaries would be given payment through ATM under a transparent mechanism and a number of such points was being increased so that they could get stipend amount in dignified way.
She stated that this programme would be launched in phase wise, adding that in the first phase Kafalat Programme is being launched in Lakki Marwat, Haripur, Charsadda and Mohmand districts. She said focus would be made on all provinces including merged areas. She said that the prime minister earnestly desires to improve the socio-economic lot of the downtrodden segments of the society by starting multi dimensional Ehsaas programme. She said poverty ratio in merged areas was comparatively higher than provinces and a comprehensive poverty survey would be launched soon.
Nishtar said names of 820,165 undeserving beneficiaries have been omitted from the list of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Out of the total 820,165 beneficiaries that were struck off the BISP database, she said 140,000 were government employees, including employees of railways, post office and BISP.
She maintained that lists of all such government employees were sent to the federal and provincial governments for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against them. Nishtar said four officers of BISP were dismissed and two were issued show cause notices. She said ‘Langar Khana’ was being established at general bus stand in Peshawar after provision of land for it by the government to facilitate poor people and passengers.
Spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Ajmal Wazir said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas would be largely benefited from the PM’s Ehsaas programme. He said Sehat Insaf Cards are being provided to people of merged areas to provide quality treatment to poor patients under the PM’s vision for quality health services for all.
In line with vision of Prime Minister, he said, shelter homes were established in Peshawar and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where free food, accommodations, and transport services are being provided to poor people. He said we simplified the system for registration of the applicants under the BISP in order to provide financial assistance in dignified manner.