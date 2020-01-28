Share:

BADIN - Member of National As­sembly (MNA) from Mat­li Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur on Monday chaired a meeting of Petroleum Social Development Committee.

The meeting was at­tended by Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Muham­mad Ismail Rahu, Badin Deputy Commissioner Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, MPA from Badin, Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, Bashir Ahmed Halepoto, Mir Allah Bux Talpur, PPP district Badin President Haji Ramzan Chandio, Muhammad Aslam Rahu, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, members of the commit­tee and representative of UEP.

Addressing the meet­ing, Mir Ghulam Ali Tal­pur directed officials of the education depart­ment to ensure early completion of repair and maintenance work of schools, particularly of girl schools.

He also directed them to ensure sufficient pro­vision of furniture to gov­ernment-run educational institutions.

Talpur said an auditori­um would be constructed at Molvi Haji Ahmed Mal­lah Library, while a blood diagnostic machine for Muno Bhai Thalassemia Care Centre in Badin had been procured.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Provincial Minis­ter Muhammad Ismail Rahu said basic ame­nities of life would be provided on the basis of population of an area, and buildings of those schools would be con­structed, showing good performance.

He said people would be provided healthcare, pure drinking water and other amenities and those schemes would be launched soon.

The meeting was also attended by District In­formation Officer Badin Keenjhar Memon, District Officer Planning Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot and other officials of health, educa­tion, highways and other departments.