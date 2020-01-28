BADIN - Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Matli Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur on Monday chaired a meeting of Petroleum Social Development Committee.
The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Badin Deputy Commissioner Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, MPA from Badin, Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, Bashir Ahmed Halepoto, Mir Allah Bux Talpur, PPP district Badin President Haji Ramzan Chandio, Muhammad Aslam Rahu, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, members of the committee and representative of UEP.
Addressing the meeting, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur directed officials of the education department to ensure early completion of repair and maintenance work of schools, particularly of girl schools.
He also directed them to ensure sufficient provision of furniture to government-run educational institutions.
Talpur said an auditorium would be constructed at Molvi Haji Ahmed Mallah Library, while a blood diagnostic machine for Muno Bhai Thalassemia Care Centre in Badin had been procured.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu said basic amenities of life would be provided on the basis of population of an area, and buildings of those schools would be constructed, showing good performance.
He said people would be provided healthcare, pure drinking water and other amenities and those schemes would be launched soon.
The meeting was also attended by District Information Officer Badin Keenjhar Memon, District Officer Planning Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot and other officials of health, education, highways and other departments.