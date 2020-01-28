Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government will take forward with full force the agenda of progress and prosperity of people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, she said that the PM arrived in Karachi bringing a good news for the youth. She said the PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme will prove to be an important step towards materialization of the dreams of the youth of Sindh.

The Special Assistant said that progress of the youth of Sindh is tantamount to strengthening the federation. She said youth is our precious asset and empowering them is the vision of the PM. S

he said these initiatives are imperative to create opportunities for the youth to move forward, make them partner in the process of development, and to accelerate the economic progress.

She said those who wanted to create political chaos have got disappointed. She said the political opponents, who were trying to present democratic differences as conspiracy, should rest informed that the government is not only strong with the support of the allies but the democratic differences have also been resolved in a democratic way.

Later, talking to media men here, she said the federal government is committed for the development of Sindh province and has offered all possible assistance to the provincial government in this regard. She said Karachi is the trade hub of the country and the PM is taking keen interest for its development.

She appreciated the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over receiving the PM at Karachi airport during his visit.

She said the progress on development projects in Sindh was under discussion between Pm and CM Sindh. She said federal government has assured its support to provincial government regarding development projects in Sindh. She urged the political parties to stand tighter for the betterment of people’s life in country.

She said, the business community has also praised the government for taking steps to remove abolish the hurdles in business activities. She mentioned that Karachi is the backbone of country, therefore its duty of federal and provincial governments to resolve all those issues which are hurdles in seaport city’s prosperity.