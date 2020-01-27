Share:

Okara-With India’s fascist policies and rising trade tensions between China and United States of America, there will be many challenges in the South East Asian region, an educationist said.

Therefore, our universities must start preparing the youth to face those challenges as professionals in different fields, said Vice Chancellor University of Okara while talking to the students of the Department of Political Science and Department of International Relations.

He was of the view that the regional politics will create a vacuum of power for Pakistan in the years to come and the Pakistani youth must be prepared to fill that vacuum. “Modi’s fascist regime may destabilize the world’s largest democracy and may have spillover effects on Pakistan and other regional powers.

This instability syndrome may contain various challenges and opportunities for Pakistan”, said the VC. Dr. Zakar further told that the human rights organization have been condemning India’s discriminatory legislation and brazen and ruthless high handedness in Kashmir.

Resultantly, the Indian secularism and democratic credentials stand discredited and questioned. He argued, “Within this changing landscape of the regional politics, Pakistan may get new political space to assert its presence and advance its policy options. Here is the point where our universities and other capacity building institutions must perk up the aptitude of our youth so that they can play an active role to enchase the situation in our country’s favor.”

ROBBER’S RULE: The Lady Health Visitor Parveen Akhtar w/o Ghulam Mustafa, along with her 3 years old son, went to deposit the installment of State Life policy at the office at Amir colony. In the way she was rounded up by two unknown car riders who snatched her jewelry, 4 tolas, and Rs.30000/- on gun point and escaped. Imtiaz Hussain s/o Barkat Ali was sitting at his PCO at Benazir Avenue when 2 unknown armed men entered and snatched Rs.110000/- from him and esaped. In Basirpur, the house of Muhammad Zafar Iqbal s/o Nazar Muhammad was visited by dacoits including Muhammad Tahir and his four accomplices. They snatched away Rs.464000, jewelry and a gun and escaped. The cases had been registered by the police accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation laid down inaugural foundation stone at of the water filtration plant, which would facilitate the inhabitants of Bajwa clony, Chamra Mandi Sirdi Mohallah, Garden Town. The COFida Ifikhar Mir had started the construction of the filtration plant at the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali. At this occasion the CO told the journalists that within few days the potable water supply would start from plant. He said the Punjab govt had been struggling to solve the problems of the people on priority y.

ARRESTS: Six gamblers on cock fighting were nabbed, the stake money Rs20300/- was also recovered. On a tip off the Shahbore police raided village 30/4L and arrested 6 gamblers who were putting stake on cock fighting. The police arrested Shoaib, Rashid, Shafqat, Zahid Imran, Shabir and Khizar Hayat. The stake money was recovered from the gamblers and a case was registered.