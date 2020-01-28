Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Kenya on a two-day visit to take part in "Engage Africa" conference as part the government's policy of economic diplomacy.

In a video message before departure to Kenya today, he said we are moving ahead on economic diplomacy pursuing it as a principle in foreign policy.

The Foreign Minister said the Foreign Office of Pakistan is organizing "Engage Africa" Conference in Kenya to enhance trade and investment in the African continent.

The Minister said Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood will chair the conference and a delegation of about one hundred businessmen from Pakistan will accompany him.

He said important personalities of the business community in African countries have also been invited to the conference with an aim to increase the volume of trade and investment with the African countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he will call on the President of Kenya and also hold a meeting with his Kenyan counterpart.

The Foreign Minister said he will make efforts to strengthen and expand Pakistan's relations not only with Kenya, but other African countries as well.