GILGIT - The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has cleared the Sost-Khunjerab section of the Karakoram Highway, said FWO official
According to details, KKH Hunza sust section, Jaglot Skardu road and Gilgit-Astore district road was closed due to heavy snowfall and land-sliding.
With the joint efforts of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority, all three roads have been opened for all kinds of traffic.
According to official, Pakistan-China border will be re-opened on February 2 for five days to give passage to over 186 containers loaded with Chinese goods stranded at Tashkurgan.