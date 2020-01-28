Share:

GILGIT - The Frontier Works Or­ganisation (FWO) has cleared the Sost-Khun­jerab section of the Kara­koram Highway, said FWO official

According to details, KKH Hunza sust sec­tion, Jaglot Skardu road and Gilgit-Astore dis­trict road was closed due to heavy snowfall and land-sliding.

With the joint efforts of the Frontier Works Or­ganisation (FWO) and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority, all three roads have been opened for all kinds of traffic.

According to official, Pakistan-China border will be re-opened on February 2 for five days to give passage to over 186 containers load­ed with Chinese goods stranded at Tashkurgan.