ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 550 on Monday and was traded at Rs91,550 as compared to Rs91,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs472 and was traded at Rs78,490 against last closing of Rs78,018. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1000 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.33. In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $11 and was traded at $1583 against $1572, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.