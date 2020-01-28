Share:

KARACHI - A team of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi, led by Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman discussed gas issues with Muhammad Waseem, acting managing director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) here on Monday. Matters pertaining to low gas pressure affecting domestic and industrial consumers besides Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations came under discussion.

The issue of tariff increase was also discussed.

Hafiz Naeem, while expressing his concern over the prevailing situation, requested SSGC to provide relief to the consumers as soon as possible.

Muhammad Waseem assured the delegation an early relief in this connection.

Later, talking to the journalists outside the SSGC head office, Hafiz Naeem said that at the onset of winter, gas loadshedding had disturbed normal life of consumers.

“According to Article 158 of the Constitution, the province producing major chunk of any natural resource deserves to get such benefit as Sindh is producing nearly 74 percent of country’s reserves,” he added.

“Presently, Sindh is being provided around 38 percent of natural gas, and even after increasing gas charges, consumers are not getting their due share of gas,” he regretted.

He said due to gas scarcity, industrial activities had slowed down while commuters were facing hardships and domestic consumers were at the mercy of SSGC.

“If SSGC fails to materialize its promise to streamline the gas supply, we have a legitimate right to protest against this,” he vowed.

Hafiz Naeem said that during meeting with SSGC, he requested the company’s high-ups to set up a facilitation centre for the convenience of Lyari consumers.

During the meeting, SSGC DMD Amin Rajput, GM Shahbaz Islam, JI leader Abdul Wahab, Public Aid Committee Chief Saifuddin Advocate, Secretary Information Zahid Askari, Imran Shahid and Inayatullah Ismail were also present.