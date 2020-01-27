Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kerry Katona has donated her 2004 BRIT Awards dress to charity. The 39-year-old reality TV star was inspired by Zayn Malik’s charitable donation of £10,000 to a five-year-old girl suffering from high risk neuroblastoma, and has decided to give back herself. She popped to her local charity shop and donated the monochrome co-ord she wore to the Brit Awards almost two decades ago.

Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: ‘’I was very impressed to read that Zayn Malik has donated thousands of pounds to a five-year-old girl for cancer treatment. What a fantastic good deed.

‘’I think it’s so important to be charitable and it’s something I practise daily. Just the other day I took the Jenny Packham dress I wore to the 2004 BRIT Awards to my local charity shop.’’

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has five children, Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with her late third husband George Kay - also takes her daughters to volunteer at women’s refuges.

Kerry - who accused George of being physically and emotionally abusive towards her during their marriage - added: ‘’As you lot will know, I’ve taken my girls to women’s refuges before and donated toys to the homeless. I’ve been in bad situations throughout my life, so I never take for granted just how lucky I am.’’ The good dead comes after Kerry vowed to have a fresh start in 2020. Kerry admitted that after a ‘’hard’’ 12 months following George’s death from a drugs overdose she thinks she’s learned a lot in 2019 and looking forward to building on that next year and has high hopes for the future.