SWAT - The department of Social Welfare Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa has launched a programme involv­ing transgender community in preparation of cloth bags for district administration to stop use of polythene bags.

The programme inaugurated here on Mon­day by Additional Assistant Commission­er Zamin Khan, the project aimed to provide alternate and dignified source of income to transgender community besides complete re­placement of plastic bags with eco-friendly fabric bags.

Under the project the transgender commu­nity would manufacture fabric bags with as­sistance of district administration while Social Welfare department would provide raw mate­rial and transport the finished product to mar­ket.

The programme would accommodate trans­gender living in Swat regardless of their dis­trict of origin to produce environment-friend­ly fabric bags.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional as­sistant commissioner Swat assured protection of transgender rights and directed all the as­sistant commissioners to resolve their issues at the earliest.

32 sewing machines distributed among transgender community to manufacture fabric bags

District Officer Social Welfare Nusrat Iqbal said that 32 sewing machines have been dis­tributed among the transgender community, once the demand of fabric bags is created in the market, manufactures and local vendors would sell and buy fabric bags directly.

The district administration would monitor the whole process.

In the long run, plastic would be banned from district Swat that is famous for its beauty and safe environment.

Muhammad Haseeb Khan, representative of Environmental Protection Society assured of any possible assistance to support the efforts of district administration for the well-being of transgender persons. He stated that they will also train transgender in beautician course and will start a beauty parlour for their com­munity.

District administration takes measures to extend relief to masses: AC

Assistant Commissioner Taimergara Shah Jamil on Monday said the district adminis­tration was taking serious measures to pro­vide quality edible items at affordable prices to masses.

He expressed these views during a visit to lo­cal bazaar where he inspected prices and qual­ity of various essential commodities at shops. During inspection, two godowns of bakeries were sealed for failing to meet hygiene stan­dards and adding non-food colours to sweets.

He directed flour dealers to sale flour at of­ficially prescribed rates and warned that strict action would be taken against those trad­ers who were found involved in overcharging masses.

He also checked weight and price of bread (roti) at various baking points and added that district administration was committed to ex­tending relief to citizens.