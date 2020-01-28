SWAT - The department of Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a programme involving transgender community in preparation of cloth bags for district administration to stop use of polythene bags.
The programme inaugurated here on Monday by Additional Assistant Commissioner Zamin Khan, the project aimed to provide alternate and dignified source of income to transgender community besides complete replacement of plastic bags with eco-friendly fabric bags.
Under the project the transgender community would manufacture fabric bags with assistance of district administration while Social Welfare department would provide raw material and transport the finished product to market.
The programme would accommodate transgender living in Swat regardless of their district of origin to produce environment-friendly fabric bags.
Speaking on the occasion, the additional assistant commissioner Swat assured protection of transgender rights and directed all the assistant commissioners to resolve their issues at the earliest.
32 sewing machines distributed among transgender community to manufacture fabric bags
District Officer Social Welfare Nusrat Iqbal said that 32 sewing machines have been distributed among the transgender community, once the demand of fabric bags is created in the market, manufactures and local vendors would sell and buy fabric bags directly.
The district administration would monitor the whole process.
In the long run, plastic would be banned from district Swat that is famous for its beauty and safe environment.
Muhammad Haseeb Khan, representative of Environmental Protection Society assured of any possible assistance to support the efforts of district administration for the well-being of transgender persons. He stated that they will also train transgender in beautician course and will start a beauty parlour for their community.
District administration takes measures to extend relief to masses: AC
Assistant Commissioner Taimergara Shah Jamil on Monday said the district administration was taking serious measures to provide quality edible items at affordable prices to masses.
He expressed these views during a visit to local bazaar where he inspected prices and quality of various essential commodities at shops. During inspection, two godowns of bakeries were sealed for failing to meet hygiene standards and adding non-food colours to sweets.
He directed flour dealers to sale flour at officially prescribed rates and warned that strict action would be taken against those traders who were found involved in overcharging masses.
He also checked weight and price of bread (roti) at various baking points and added that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens.