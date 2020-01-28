Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Trade and Industry Abdul Karim on Monday in­formed that interest-free loans would be provided under Ehsaas Programme to the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an aim to empower them on socio-economic grounds.

The aim to initiate this programme was to alleviate unemployment and poverty and provide a decent source of income to the women folk in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

He was talking to media after distributing free of cost sewing machines among trained women at SIDB Readymade Garments Cen­tre, Tor Dher, Swabi. DMD of SIDB, Farid Qa­dir and Project Manager Sheheryar were also present at the occasion.

The advisor said women role in econom­ic progress is of prime importance and that was why their contribution owing to their imperative position cannot be overlooked. He said in today’s era women besides run­ning home affairs are also contributing to earning livelihood for their families, which is much commendable. He said Small In­dustries Development Board playing pivot­al role in promoting business, industry and bringing the skilled women forward for na­tional economy uplift.

District admin takes notice against adulterated milk sellers

The district administration here on Mon­day warned the milk sellers that action would be taken against those who found while selling adulterated milk.

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan di­rected Assistant Commissioner Timergara and Dr. Rahimullah District Director Live­stock Dir Lower for taking stern action against the adulteration.

The team checked milk sale points at Tim­ergara and Balambat bazaars and took milk samples tested on the spot through Mobile Milk Quality Testing Lab.

The authority adulterated milk discarded and booked the violators under the relevant sections of law. The general public lauded the milk testing initiative and demanded such actions to be frequently conducted to ensure pure milk in the market.