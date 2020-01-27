Share:

Rawalpindi-Police on Monday registered a case against a man for threatening a traffic police officer when he was stopped for violating traffic rules at Kashmir Highway on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

The case was registered against the accused with Police Station Karachi Company and further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, the man was travelling on Kashmir Highway in a car and violated traffic rules.

He added a police officer of Islamabad Traffic Police stopped his car and demanded driving license/registration book for issuing him fine ticket.

However, the man started misbehaving with the police officer and hurled threats of dire consequences at the officer, he said.

The Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the incident after a video went viral on the social media.

A case has been registered against the accused on behalf of the traffic police officer, he said.

“First Information Report has been registered against the driver and action will be taken against him as per law,” said the police spokesman.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi police, on directions of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas, carried out search operations in different parts of city.

The search operations were conducted in limits of police stations Ratta Amral and Airport under National Action Plan, informed a police spokesman.

He said police checked as many as 260 persons during search of 56 houses.

A total of 14 persons were arrested for violating The Punjab Information of Temporary Residents Act 2015 and cases were registered against them, he said.

The search operations were supervised by Superintendents of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali and Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, the spokesperson concluded.